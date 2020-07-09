2020 Ryder Cup Postponed Until Next Year

The 2020 Ryder Cup has been postponed for a year because the coronavirus pandemic means the event cannot be staged safely with spectators present.

The event between the United States and Europe was due to be held at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin on 25-27 September.

But the biennial event has now been rescheduled for 24-26 September 2021.

“The spectators make it a unique and compelling event and playing without them was not a realistic option,” said PGA of America chief Seth Waugh.

“It became clear that as of today, our medical experts and the public authorities in Wisconsin could not give us certainty that conducting an event responsibly with thousands of spectators in September would be possible.

“Given that uncertainty, we knew rescheduling was the right call.”

Professional men’s golf in the US has resumed behind closed doors but players have said the Ryder Cup should not go ahead without fans.

The European Tour announced that the qualification process for the European team has been frozen until the beginning of 2021.

And the next Ryder Cup to be held in Europe has been pushed back a year with Rome now set to host the event in 2023.

Europe skipper Padraig Harrington said rescheduling the tournament was the correct decision.

“When you think of the Ryder Cup you think of the distinctive atmosphere generated by the spectators, such as around the first tee at Le Golf National two years ago,” said the 48-year-old Irishman.

“If that cannot be responsibly recreated at Whistling Straits in September, then it is correct that we all wait until it can be.”

US captain Steve Stricker, 53, echoed Harrington’s sentiments, and added: “We want to stage a Ryder Cup that will rival all other Ryder Cups in my home state of Wisconsin.”

In 2018 Europe regained the trophy with a 17½-10½ win over USA in the 42nd edition of the biennial competition.

Meanwhile, there has been a knock-on effect from the rescheduling with next September’s Presidents Cup – between the US and a Rest of the World team – at Quail Hollow also now postponed for a year.

The Wells Fargo Championship will be played at its traditional venue at Quail Hollow in 2021 and at TPC Potomac in 2022, during Presidents Cup year.

The PGA Tour in the US has played four events behind closed doors following the shutdown enforced by coronavirus, despite a handful of positive tests, while the European Tour will resume on 22 July with the first of six successive UK events.

The number of daily coronavirus cases is rising again in the US with fears it could reach 100,000 per day.

Only three of the four annual men’s majors are scheduled to take place in 2020 – all of them in the United States – after the Open Championship, due to be played from 15-18 July at Royal St George’s in Kent, was cancelled.