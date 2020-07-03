Kwara Begins Fresh Consultation with Nigeria Air Force

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Kwara state government has concluded a new consultation with the authorities of the Nigeria Air Force over the proper repositioning of International Aviation College(IAC),Ilorin.

Already, the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has visited the headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force to explore fresh collaboration.

This, he believes would go a long way to make the college more functional and result oriented for the common good of the state’s populace and the Air Force in general.

Until recently, the Nigerian Air Force was training some of its officers at the Aviation College Ilorin.

The agreement it was gathered was terminated a few years ago following alleged mishandling of funds meant for training on the part of the state. The development it was learnt led the authorities of the Nigeria Air Force to switch the training of its officers to South Africa following the soured relationship with the IAC.

However, a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, explained, “The Governor, who was received by the Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique, began with apologising to the Air Force authorities over how its previous relationship with the Aviation College went sour.

“The Governor expressed his commitment to a new beginning and sought a new partnership built on mutual trust. There was a sufficient show of goodwill on both sides. The two sides are to put together a team to discuss a new partnership on training of fixed wing and rotor pilots in Kwara State, among other things.”