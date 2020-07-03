Ighalo’s Strike against Norwich Listed for Man Utd Goal of the Month

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Odion Ighalo’s goal against Norwich which helped Manchester United to book a semi final ticket against Chelsea has been listed amongst five goals of the month of June at Old Trafford.

June was particularly a great month for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United as the Red Devils played four games, won three and scored nine goals in all.

Ighalo who secured an extension of his loan deal till January 31 from his parent Chinese Super League club, Shanghai Shenhua, scored United’s opening goal in the 2-1 defeat of Norwich in the Emirates FA Cup clash at Carrow Road last Saturday.

The former Watford front man had his back towards goal when the chance arose but, sensing no-one was within two yards of him, cleverly angled out a right boot to send the ball into the net, beyond Tim Krul between the sticks for Norwich.

That spectacular strike has bounced Ighalo back to reckoning for the best goal for United in June. He was voted winner of the best goal for United in the month of March, just before the Covid-19 lockdown. It was his away goal against LASK in Austria that earned him the top honour.

Speaking about his Zlatan-esque finish on Manchester United’s website yesterday, Ighalo admitted: “There was nothing I could do, I can’t control the ball there and can’t do anything but just hit with my side-foot. I did and, luckily, it went in. It was too close for the goalkeeper to do anything.

Ighalo said he was happy that the linesman did not rule him offside.

“As the ball went in, I was very happy but I watched the linesman, who did not raise his flag. When I saw it after the game, I even had two guys behind me so I was not offside,” stressed the AFCON 2019 top scorer.

Other nominees for the goal of the month include; Harry Maguire who scored the late 118th minute winner to send the Red Devils to the semi final; Anthony Martian’s hat trick goals against Sheffield United; Mason Greenwood’s strike against Brighton and Bruno Fernandes’ brace against Brighton.

Although pundits familiar with the Red Devils’ goals history are already tipping Fernandes’ volley against Brighton as the most likely winner despite sentiments favoring any of Martial’s first hat trick goals for United.

THE GOALS GUNNING FOR THE AWARD

Anthony Martial v Sheffield United (goal 1)

Anthony Martial v Sheffield United (goal 2)

Anthony Martial v Sheffield United (goal 3)

Odion Ighalo v Norwich City

Harry Maguire v Norwich City

Mason Greenwood v Brighton

Bruno Fernandes v Brighton (goal 2)