Tinubu Mourns Foremost Industrialist, Akindele

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (NLC), Senator Bola Tinubu has condoled with Bolaji, the son of the foremost industrialist, the late Chief Bode Akindele, and all other members of his family, including the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1 for the passing of the business mogul and philanthropist.

In a statement he personally issued yesterday through his Media Office, the former Lagos State Governor said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the multi-billionaire businessman.

“His loss is, indeed, a great and irredeemable loss for our people. Chief Akindele lived a long and fulfilled life marked by a multitude of impressive achievements. He was a self-made man who single-handedly built a large and successful business empire with interests spanning from maritime to properties, manufacturing, real estate, finance and flour milling,” Tinubu said.

He described Akindele as an astute businessman, adding that “the breadth and variety of his interests stand as a monument to his uncanny ability to achieve success no matter the nature of the endeavour upon which he decided to embark.”

According to him, the late Ibadan chief’s success was not limited to Nigeria or, indeed, Africa.

“Through his perseverance, determination and consistency of effort and character, Chief Akindele was able to achieve greatness on a global scale. His accomplishments in life stand testament to all that can be achieved by tenacious and astute African businessmen such as himself and his reputation as a leading industrialist and business tycoon will doubtless live on in the memory of his followers and fellow Nigerians,” Tinubu explained.