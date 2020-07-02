Senate Postpones Valedictory Service for Late Osinowo

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate wednesday postponed the valedictory service for its late member, Senator Bayo Osinowo, due to the absence of his family members, friends and associates.

This is just as the upper chamber at plenary observed a minute silence for the late former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who was a member of the fifth Senate.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Ajibola Basiru, told journalists that the valedictory session for Senator Isinowo, who died in Lagos on June 15, 2020, could not hold as scheduled yesterday because his family members were held up in Lagos.

He said: “The valedictory programme does not only involve legislators but also the family, friends and associates of the deceased.

“Frantic effort was made to make it happen today by getting the family and associates to be around, but the lockdown on interstate has just been eased out, so we cannot do it alone, and as soon as we get the family involved, it will be done.

“The person was not just a colleague, but a leader and my benefactor; his death is a collective pain.”

The Senate had at plenary last Tuesday promised to hold valedictory session for late Osinowo yesterday.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over the plenary, had said before adjourning plenary that “we would be having a formal valedictory service in honour of our departed colleague tomorrow, I therefore urge all our colleagues to be appropriately dressed.”

Also, coming under rule 43, the Senator stated that Ajimobi made great strides in the world of business for almost three decades before delving into politics in 2003.

He noted that the deceased was an elected senator, who represented Oyo South senatorial district on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), and served as Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate.

According to him, Ajimobi later went on to serve as the governor of Oyo State between 2011 and 2019.