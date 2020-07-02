PDP, Govs Salute Obaseki at 63

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governors elected on its platform have congratulated part’s flag bearer for the Edo State’s governorship election, Governor Godwin Obaseki, as he marked the milestone age of 63 years.

The party observed that it is significant that Obaseki’s birthday fell within the period the people of Edo State were set to renew his governorship mandate as a demonstration of their determination to consolidate his massive achievements in the past four years.

A statement signed by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Mr. C. I. D Maduabum, to felicitate with Obaseki said: “Your birthday this year is particularly important coming on the heels of your emergence as the consensus PDP Governorship candidate for the imminent Edo State governorship election.

“As you face the Edo State electorate, we ask God to guide and guard your activities. To give you the wisdom, strength and good health required to face the battle for the soul of Edo State.

“We ask you to continue to work and embrace all the people of Edo State, particularly the downtrodden and the vulnerable. We admire the job you have done in Edo State in your current term, which informed the high level of confidence reposed in you by the PDP and the people of Edo State.”

The PDP’s governors prayed that God would lead Obaseki to do even better in his second term, in terms of achievements he already recorded in the provision of infrastructure, healthcare, education, rapid economic development, social development initiatives like his determined onslaught on the human trafficking cartel and human capital development, sustained improvement on ease of doing business, incorporation of technology in running the affairs of government, deepening of cultural and sporting infrastructure and generally repositioning Edo State as a modern well governed progressive State.

In another statement that was issued by the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said that it has been inundated by massive outpouring of support, goodwill, solidarity messages and prayers from millions of Edo citizens and residents, across all the voting population in the state since the emergence of Obaseki as its candidate for the oncoming election.

Ologbondiyan said: “Our party has continued to receive solidarity from professional bodies, youth groups, traditional institutions, community organisations and leaders, trade unions, women groups and political clusters across all divides in the state.”

“Our party and candidate already have the highest demography of members, supporters and volunteer groups across all the nooks and crannies of Edo state.”

The PDP said that it appreciated the efforts of PDP leaders in Edo state, particularly all the other governorship aspirants, for their sacrifices and effort in ensuring that the party moves as a formidable front as it marched to victory with the people of Edo state

Also, the PDP extolled Obaseki for his humility, transparency in governance, love for his people as well as his manifest commitment towards the wellbeing and the development of Edo State, particularly his empowerment programmes and massive infrastructural projects in key sectors of the state.