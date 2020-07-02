Nigeria Records Highest Daily Spike of 790 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Now 603

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 790 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 26,484 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

The latest number of infections is Nigeria’s highest daily spike of COVID-19 cases.

Announcing this Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Delta recorded 166 new cases; Lagos, 120; Enugu, 66; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 65; Edo, 60; Ogun, 43; Kano, 41; Kaduna, 39; Ondo, 33; Rivers, 32; Bayelsa, 29; Katsina, 21; Imo, 20; Kwara, 18; Oyo, 11; Abia, 10; Benue, six; Gombe, four; while Yobe, Kebbi and Bauchi recorded two each.

It said: “Nigeria has recorded 26,484 cases of COVID-19. 10,152 persons have been discharged, while 603 persons have died.”