MeCure Launches Online Consultations, Plans to Bring 10,000 Doctors Online

Martins Ifijeh

As the world continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, MeCure Smart has launched an online consultation platform with the aim of bring 10,000 doctors to virtual interaction with patients to minimise physical and social contacts.

The Product Manager, Mecure Smarts, Mr. Ajinkya Shelar ina statement made available to THISDAY recently, said the firm has launched the its smartphone app (msb.ng) that allows remote online consultations which is tied up to with HelloDocApp, the largest online community of doctors in Nigeria.

He said: “When we launched MeCure Smart back in April 2019, we were simply conducting an experiment: Is the Nigerian market ready for healthcare services through a digital platform.

“Cut to February 2020 and we were not able to handle the sheer volume of calls anymore. The scale and demand for tele-medicine services is overwhelming today.

“Hence, we decided to tie up with HelloDoc. This partnership will allow us to onboard 4000+ doctors across every specialty ranging from General Physicians to even Neurosurgeons on our MeCure Smart app immediately and we intend to further expand it to up to 10,000+ doctors by end of 2020.

“We hope that through this initiative anyone in Nigeria will immediately have access to quality and affordable healthcare that is also COVID-19 safe.”

He further explained that the MeCure Smart – HelloDoc partnership works as a pure marketplace, meaning customers can browse doctors by specialty and compare them by prior customer feedback, ratings and even pricing.

“Each doctor on the platform has a verified MDCN certificate and is vetted through a rigorous background check. As businesses continue to grapple in these unprecedented times, if there is one thing needed more than anything else to keep going, its innovation. And MeCure Smart seems to be innovating in the right direction.

“The COVID-19 pandemic would long be remembered in our lifetimes as probably the single major worldwide event that changed consumer behaviour almost overnight. Even mundane tasks such as grocery shopping or a simple walk in the park now come with social distancing guidelines and protocols.

“However, the pandemic has also forced businesses to rethink their strategy and make favourable and long-term changes.

“Consumers have also shown an overwhelming interest in placing the health and safety of their families first and are adopting innovative ways to interact in these unprecedented times,” he said.

According to him, access to quality and safe healthcare is quite simply the most important need not just for Nigerians but citizens of every country in the world.

Disinfection Solution against Viruses, Bacteria, Fungi Debuts in Nigeria*

As the country and the world in general slumps into the doldrums of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19), a new solution that eliminates the external impact of viruses, bacteria, and fungi, awakens hope and assurances of safety for people as the Nigerian Economy gradually re-opens.

This disinfection solution, manufactured by Diversay Solutions Limited, is a combined supply of Diversay Disinfection Tunnel (DDT) and the Diversay Disinfectant. Built with aesthetics and global standards, the DDT as it is now fondly called allows for flexibility in its features to fit existing premise branding.

One unique quality of the DDT is its disinfection solution which can be used to sanitize people in high traffic areas; private and government offices, banks, malls, hospitals, religious centers, markets, motor parks, schools, parks, factories, construction sites, farms, hotels, quick-service restaurants, cafes, saloons, amongst others.

It is also ideal for quarantine areas, housing estates, and other crowded locations.

The DDT main unit has a hand sanitizing basin and automatic sanitizer dispenser on entry and misting nozzles that spray the disinfectant liquid over the entire body to eliminate all viruses, bacteria, and fungi. The floor is also manufactured with a material that allows the soles of the shoes to be disinfected along with the entire body upon entry.

DDT is designed for persons’ sanitisation and so the size of the tank from which the disinfectant is pumped will be proportional to traffic flow.

Other features include; cost-effectiveness, three months warranty, easy installation, low maintenance, and ease of use at high-risk locations where fast and efficient disinfection is required.