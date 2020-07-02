FG Evacuates 172 Stranded Nigerians from Uganda

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The federal government has evacuated 172 stranded Nigerians from Uganda.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) disclosed this yesterday through its verified Twitter handle, saying some of the evacuees would disembark in Abuja, while others would proceed to Lagos.

The commission twitted: “172 evacuees from Uganda and Nairobi arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 10:20 a.m. local time via @flyairpeace Flight B777-200 from Nairobi today, Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

“Some of the Evacuees will disembark in Abuja while others will proceed to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The exercise was put together by our Mission in Nairobi, Kenya, in collaboration with the Mission in Kampala, Uganda.”

The commission stressed that all evacuees tested negative to COVID-19, and would proceed on 14 days self-isolation as mandated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).