Bauchi Gov Suspends LG Officials, Probes Fulani Herders, Farmers’ Clash

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, yesterday set up a 13-man panel to identify the cause of the communal clash between Fulani farmers and Fulani herders in Zadawa village in Misau Local Government Area of the state.

THISDAY had earlier reported that no fewer than 10 people were allegedly killed while several others sustained injuries during a communal clash between Fulani farmers and herders in Zadawa village in the Misau LGA of the state.

Addressing journalists shortly after chairing an emergency security meeting at the Government House in Bauchi, the governor said the panel headed by Air Commodore Tijjani Baba Gamawa is to submit its report within three weeks.

Mohammed said the timely set up of the investigation panel is to enable the state government avert the reoccurrence of such incident, not only in the area, but across the state.

He directed the state Commissioner of Police to mobilise mobile unit of the force in Misau and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in order to provide security in the affected area.

The governor, who announced the suspension of Misau Council caretaker chairman along with his deputy and the secretary of the council for failure to control the situation, appointed Isah Kufai as the sole administrator of the LGA.

“After we discussed extensively with all the stakeholders on the current happenings in Misau LGA, where we had some clashes which resulted in the loss of nine lives and many injuries, we agreed to look at the situation to avert its reoccurrence.

“Based on the information on our disposal, we have taken measures to control this very ugly situation, and we have decided to suspend the chairman, his deputy and the council secretary pending the outcome of the investigation panel,” he stated.

The governor, while calling on the people of the area to be law-abiding, assured them that anyone found culpable would face the full wrath of the law.

He, therefore, on behalf of the government and people of the state, commiserated with the deceased family.