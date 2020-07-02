Akeredolu’s Wife, Security Aide Test Positive for COVID-19

James Sowole in Akure

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has tested positive for COVID-19, a Government House source has disclosed.

The source also disclosed that a security aide of the governor had also tested positive.

Though no official statement has been released by the government on the status of the wife of the governor, the source who revealed that he and other aides had also done the COVID-19 test, said they were waiting for the results of their tests.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had on Tuesday announced that he had tested ppsitive for COVID-19.

He consequently directed all his cabinet members and aides, including people who had constant contacts with him, to undergo COVID-19 test.

Sadly on Thursday, the Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adebenro, died of COVID-19 at the State Infectious Diseases Centre.

The governor is currently self-isolating and receiving treatment.