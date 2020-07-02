192 Almajirai Test Positive for COVID-19 in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano State Government has confirmed that 192 Almajirai have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Commissioner for Education, Mr Sanusi Saidu Kiru, disclosed this on Thursday at the Government House during the covid-19 press briefing.

“Since the beginning of repatriation of Almajiri we have successfully repatriated 1183 and have received 244. We moved 418 to Katsina, 524 to Jihawa, 155 to Kaduna, 38 to Bauchi, 36 to Gombe and 75 to Zamfara.

“We fed the Almajiri, gave them the required healthcare and got them tested where we discovered 192 to be positive and got them isolated,” he stated.

The commissioner also said the state government had provided three Almajiri Integrated Boarding Schools in Bagwai, Madobi and Bunkure Local Government Areas in addition to twelve already existing ones.

“The Almajiri schools in the state now have the capacity to admit a total of 1,800 students in which there is an integrated curriculum that includes the Qur’anic and modern education.

“We have also initiated regulatory measures for anyone that intends to establish an Almajiri school and anyone that does not meet the rules will not be allowed to operate,” he said.

The commissioner said all Almajiri schools in the state had been closed down pending the opening of schools when the integrated system will begin to operate.