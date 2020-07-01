Troops Kill Four Tiv Militia Men in Benue

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke operating under Operation Accord deployed in Gbise, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area in Benue State, and Sector 4 in Taraba State have killed four Tiv militiamen and recovered firearms and ammunition.

The troops came in contact with the suspected Tiv militias at Che Jukun village during a joint operation at Rafin Kada in Wukari LGA and Yojaa in Donga LGA of Taraba State on Monday.

The army in a statement yesterday said the militia opened fire on sighting the troops who responded with superior firepower thereby neutralising four of them while an unconfirmed number escaped with gunshot wounds.

The statement by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, said items recovered include two locally-made rifles, 55 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 117 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, three mobile phones, three AK 47 magazines, two motorcycles, one military shirt uniform, one Peace Corps ID card belonging to one Mr. Anyor Fidelis and some charms.

It explained that the troops also apprehended a notorious kidnap kingpin, Kobo Ishor (aka “Lesser” ), an associate of late Orjondu.

The statement read, “Ishor was apprehended and currently undergoing interrogation, to be handed over to the Nigeria Police afterward for prosecution.

“The high command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria congratulates the gallant troops of Operation Whirl Stroke for their dexterity and professionalism and encourages them to remain resolute in curtailing the activities of criminals in the North Central zone of the country.”