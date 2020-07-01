Plateau Shuts down Another Healthcare Clinic as Staff Test Positive for Covid-19

By Seriki Adinoyi

The Chairman of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, Shehu Bala Usman, has ordered the closure of a Primary Healthcare Clinic at Ungwa Rimi community of the council area.

The closure of the clinic followed the infection of no fewer than three members of staff with COVID-19 after their test results were confirmed positive by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Senior Information Officer of Jos North Local Government Area, Mr. Philip Eplong, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

He said: “The Primary Healthcare clinic in Unguwa Rimi in Jos North Local Government Area has been sealed following the COVID-19 positive test results of three medical personnel from the Primary Health Centre.

“The confirmation of COVID-19 of the three medical personnel was made by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control after a series of tests by medical professionals.

“Management Committee Chairman of Jos North Local Government Council Shehu Bala Usman, who personally sealed the health centre, said the health personnel were treating a patient who they thought had malaria but later realized the patient had contracted COVID-19.”

The council chairman pointed out that after a series of tests, three out of the 15 health workers at the centre tested positive for the disease.

Usman called on all health personnel in the area to be cautious when handling any patient.

The Supervisory Councilor of the Primary Health Care in the area, Danladi Dashe, said the three infected persons had been quarantined for proper treatment, while the remaining 12 who tested negative had gone into self-isolation.

He urged the people of Jos North not to panic as the local government authorities were doing everything possible to stop further spread of the pandemic.

The state government had shut down Rayfield Medical Centre about three weeks ago when no fewer than 17 of its staff tested positive for the virus.