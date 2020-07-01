Group Raises N22.1m for Children of Woman Killed by Fiancé

Sunday Ehigiator

A digital hub for female entrepreneurs and professionals, Accessing Grants for Startups (AGS), has raised a total of N22.170 million from its members to ensure the education of the two children of late Olamide Alli, who was allegedly murdered on June 21, 2020, by her fiancé.

AGS, a pan-African community, built to connect and build the capacity of young entrepreneurs and professionals, started the fundraising after the suspect, Chris Ndukwe, brutally murdered his fiancé, Ali, a mother of two.

Ndukwe would afterwards commit suicide by allegedly drinking a poisonous pesticide, after allegedly stabbing his 25-year-old spouse to death with knives.

AGS in a report issued yesterday by its founder, Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti, on her Instagram page, confirmed that late Alli, was their member.

According to her, “In the early hours of June 21, Olamide Alli, a lady very dear to our community, was horrifically killed by her fiancé, Chris Ndukwe, who was the father of her two children at their home in Victory Park estate in Lagos state. He, however, committed suicide after the deed.”

She said following the tragic incidence, with permission from Alli’s family, AGS Tribe started a “fundraising in her honor, and all proceeds from the fundraising will be used to set up a Trust Fund for her children ages 7 and 3 respectively.

“The Trust Fund will be managed by FBN Quest Trustees.”

Durosinmi-Etti further revealed that N20 million was earlier targeted, but was surpassed by over N2 million, totaling N22.170 million, as she thanked well-meaning Nigerians for their donations and support for the deceased children.