FG Evacuates 172 Stranded Nigerians from Uganda

By Adedayo Akinwale

The federal government has evacuated 172 stranded Nigerians from Uganda.

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) disclosed on Wednesday through its verified Twitter handle that some of the evacuees would disembark in Abuja, while others would proceed to Lagos.

The commission twitted: “172 evacuees from Uganda and Nairobi arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at 10:20 am local time via @flyairpeace Flight B777-200 from Nairobi today, Wednesday, 1st of July, 2020.

“Some of the Evacuees will disembark in Abuja while others will proceed to Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos.

“The exercise was put together by our Mission in Nairobi, Kenya in collaboration with the Mission in Kampala, Uganda.”

The commission stressed that all evacuees tested negative to Covid-19 and would now proceed on 14 days self-isolation as mandated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).