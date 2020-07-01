Cranfield Varsity Opens PG Courses in Water, Energy, Environment to Nigerians

By Uchechukwu Nnaike

Cranfield University, a specialist postgraduate university in the UK, is inviting Nigerians to apply for a postgraduate course in its School of Water, Energy and Environment for the September 2020 academic session.

The university is ranked number two in UK for graduate employment; number one for research income per academics and a six-time winner of the prestigious Queen’s Anniversary Prize.

A statement by the institution read: “The university is globally renowned for teaching and research excellence and creating worldwide leaders in technology and management.”

It said the School of Water, Energy and Environment is dedicated to training students to become leaders in the environmental and energy sectors and empowering them to facilitate changes and address major environmental issues like fossil fuel energy replacement, improving precision agriculture and soil health, wastewater treatment among others.

According to the yniversity’s representative for sub-Saharan Africa, Mrs. Ifeanyi Udofia, “Cranfield University has a longstanding reputation for training professionals in the environmental and energy industries. Our postgraduate degree courses form an extensive portfolio covering all aspects of the diverse, modern environment and energy sectors and our full-time postgraduate degrees are ideal for ambitious graduates and professionals from Africa and across the globe.”

She added that with the current global focus on the full range of environmental issues, graduates of water, energy and environment courses at Cranfield University are highly sought after by employers globally as they possess advance knowledge and management skills to analyse processes, principles and practices essential to environmental challenges.

“Successful graduates have been able to pursue or enhance careers in a variety of key areas such as research consultant, environmental scientist, waste consultant, risk prevention and environmental engineer, project engineer and more, while previous students have gone on to jobs within prestigious institutions like Golder Associates, Arup, Seche Environment, Deloitte, BP, Chevron, WSP, Jacobs, SCOTEC UK and Mondelēz International,” she said.

Cranfield University offers a series of funding opportunities to African students that can be accessed on the university’s funding finder page, which provides a list of financial support sources for international students.