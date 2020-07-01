Badaru Closes Jigawa Market for Flouting Social Distancing Order

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The Governor of Jigawa State, Mr. Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, yesterday, shut down the weekly Shuwarin Market in the state for nonobservance of social distance order.

Abubakar stressed that the disrespect of COVID-19 protocols in markets, viewing centres and other social gatherings would no longer be tolerated in any part of the state.

Speaking yesterday during a press briefing at the Government House, Dutse, the governor said the state is gradually overcoming the surge of the pandemic as the state has not recorded new cases of the disease despite carrying out intensive testing.

Badaru explained that this impressive development has made the government to ask officers from grade level 12 upward to resume work by next Monday, July 6.

The governor also commended Dangote Group for donating two ambulances to the state and disclosed that commissioners in the state have pledged 10 per cent of their salaries to the fight against the pandemic in the state.

He explained that after the testing, samples would be transferred to the newly formed molecular laboratory for the results.