Police Nab Female Gun-running Syndicate with 818 Live Ammunition

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Police yesterday paraded three female suspects, who attempted to smuggle 818 live ammunition from Kano State to Bayelsa State.

Parading the suspects in Abuja, Force Public Relations Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba, said the suspects were nabbed at the Bombai Motor Park in Kano State.

He said the live ammunition, which came in chains, were for General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and were concealed in a bag of rice. “With this quantity of arms, you can wreak havoc on any community,” Mba said.

One the suspects, Elena Yowei, 30, said on the instruction of her husband, an army lance corporal, handed over a bag of rice to Favour Bello, 21, to convey to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, where Jimmy Preye was expected to take delivery of the consignment.

But when the half bag of rice was subjected to a search at the Bombai Motor Park, Kano, the ammunition was revealed.

“The bag of rice was given to me by my husband. He is a lance corporal in the army. I did not look into the bag.

“When I told him that they discovered ammunition in the bag, he sent soldiers but I was later arrested by military police and detained for one week and later moved to Abuja,” she said.

Police detectives also arrested Favour Bello, who was to convey the consignment while Jimmy Preye, who was billed to receive the ammunition in Yenagoa was also apprehended.

Mba also paraded other 36 crime suspects involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling.

A total of seven AK 47 and pump action rifles and other sophisticated weapons were also recovered.

One of the suspects, Musa Usman, 24, specialised in snatching motorcycles, admitted stealing 40 motorcycles before he was arrested.

The Force PRO said the suspects would be charged to court on the completion of investigation.