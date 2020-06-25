Ondo Assembly Denies Plot to Remove Deputy Gov

Ajayi alleges withdrawal of security details

James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday denied the allegation that its members were induced to remove the deputy governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi.

Ajayi has however raised the alarm over the withdrawal of his police escort allegedly on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bolaji Salami.

The deputy governor had alleged that the state Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu had wanted to remove him from office, by bribing the lawmakers to begin the process.

Reacting on the allegations, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr. Gbenga Omole, described the deputy governor’s allegation as a falsehood.

“This allegation smacks of naivety on the part of the deputy governor and intended to cast aspersions on the noble image of members and drag the integrity of the House in the mud.

“It is on this premise that we, honourable members of the Ondo State House of Assembly state unequivocally that this is nothing but a blatant lie and politics taken too far, least expected of the caliber of the deputy governor of the Sunshine State. But we are not surprised because he is a drowning man and he will hold on to anything to survive.

“As lawmakers and elected representatives of the people, we are aware of efforts by Governor Akeredolu to reposition the state and make it enviable among her equals across the country even in the face of obvious dwindling resources.

“Much as we are not ready to trade words with anyone, we are adequately aware of our constitutional rights and would never hesitate to exercise the same when the occasion demands it. We do not need any inducement of whatever kind from any quarters to exercise our constitutional responsibilities as elected representatives of the people.”

Meanwhile, Ajayi yesterday raised the alarm over the withdrawal of his police escort allegedly on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bolaji Salami.

Agboola on Sunday dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest for the ticket of the party ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

The deputy governor, raised the alarm in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Babatope Okeowo, noting that the action has put Ajayi’s life and family as well as of his staff in in danger.

Okeowo said: “This is the same Commissioner of Police that took the Deputy Governor hostage on Saturday, June 21, 2020 for more than four hours at the Government House gate despite the fact that he enjoys immunity under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

We are not oblivious of their surreptitious move to undermine the security of the deputy governor and strip him of his security apparatus to make him vunerable in order to carry out their evil agenda.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Director General of Department of State Services, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi should be aware of this latest ugly development in Ondo State.

“Should anything happen to the Deputy Governor, his family and staff, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State should be held responsible.”

Responding to the allegation, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Ondo State Command, Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, debunked the deputy governor’s claim.

He said even if the security of any person would be withdrawn, it is not that of the deputy governor.