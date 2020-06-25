Full List of APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee Members

The National Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress Thursday at its virtual meeting held at the State House Abuja, dissolved the National Working Committee of the Party and appointed a Caretaker Committee and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee chaired by the Governor of Yobe State, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Here is the full list of the members of the committtee

1. Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) Chairman

2. Isiaka Oyebola SW

3. Ken Nnamani SE

4. Stella Okorete – Women Rep

5. Governor Sani Bello NC

6. Dr. James Lalu physically challenged

7. Sen. Abubakar Yusuf- Senatè Rep

8. Hon. Akinyemi Olaide – Reps

9. David leon – SS

10. Abba Ari -NW

11. Prof. Tahir Mamman – NE

12. Ismail Ahmed – Youth

13. Sen. Akpan Udoedehe- Secretary