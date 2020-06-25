Arsenal Confirm Extended Contracts for David Luiz, Mari, Soares, Ceballos

Arsenal defender David Luiz has agreed a new one-year contract with the club.

Defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares will also join the Gunners permanently at the end of their loan deals, from Flamengo and Southampton respectively.

Meanwhile, midfielder Dani Ceballos has extended his loan deal from Real Madrid until the end of this season.

“I am really happy that we will have these players in our squad for the future,” said the Premier League club’s Technical Director Edu.

“They have been part of the long-term technical plan (manager) Mikel (Arteta) and I have developed. They bring the right balance to our squad.”

Brazil centre-back Luiz, 33, joined the club from Chelsea last year but was sent off during Arsenal’s return to Premier League action, a 3-0 defeat at Manchester City,last week.

“David is a really important player for us. He has played most of our matches this season and has been important for the team,” added Edu.

“His passing, his communication with the team on and off the pitch – he helps everyone.”

“With Pablo we’re all disappointed he got injured at Manchester City. Since Mikel arrived here he was asking for a central defender who was left-footed. We were really pleased with Pablo – his behaviour, the way he is training, his mentality and his quality. Unfortunately, he has that injury but of course we are really happy to keep him for the future.

“Cedric is also going to be an important player. He has been unlucky with the injuries but he is close to being ready and gives us more strength in the right-back position. We’re also pleased Dani will finish the season here. He is making a good contribution and we look forward to him having a strong finish to the season.”

Meanwhile, January loan arrivals Mari and Cedric, the latter of whom is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club, have both been given four-year contracts.

The idea of handing a new deal to Luiz, in particular, has been an unpopular notion among many Arsenal fans, with the 33-year-old’s disastrous 25-minute cameo performance in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City providing ammunition for the argument that he is no longer good enough for top-level football.

Spanish centre-back Mari, 26, and Portugal right-back Soares, 28, will complete their moves when the transfer window opens next month.