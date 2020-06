*Yobe gov. Buni heads caretaker committee

Omololu Ogunmade

The All Progressives Congress (APC) virtual National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has dissolved the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The meeting which held in the State House, Abuja Thursday also replaced the NWC with a Caretaker/Special Convention Committee chaired by the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

