Old Mutual Partners Lagos on e-Learning for Schools

Ebere Nwoji

Old Mutual Insurance has announced the donation of learning materials and financial support for the ongoing e-Learning system introduced by the Lagos State Ministry of Education for school children.

The company, said it made the donation to help the state government fast-track the adoption of virtual learning especially amongst children from vulnerable communities across the state.

The firm, which is the Nigerian subsidiary of the pan-African insurance firm and global financial services provider, Old Mutual Limited, said it would be collaborating with states through digital and some traditional means of education, which include support for Math on the Ministry’s digital platform ‘Roducate’ to providing radio sets for more traditional forms of engagement.

In addition, the firm said it would be launching a financial education series for teachers across Lagos state public schools to boost their capacity to impart financial literacy for students and to help them build financial security for themselves.

Speaking during the signing of the partnership deal and presentation of the support materials to Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, in Lagos, the Managing Director, Old Mutual Nigeria Life Assurance Company Limited, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, said: “For us, it is a fulfilment of one of the values we hold very dear at Old Mutual. As an institution, there are five pillars of responsibilities; one of which is the responsibility to our people and the community where we operate.

“This step is in alignment with these principles that are very dear to us. We are happy to partner with the Lagos State government, particularly in the quest to drive virtual learning among school children.”

Omosehin, noted that the Lagos State government has been very proactive in providing education, and as an organisation, his company understands that the children have a chance at a better future when provided with requisite and global standard learnings at a very early age.

“This support provides a good opportunity for us to give back to the community to help educate the young minds who are going to contribute to the future growth of our society,” he added.

In her remark, Adefisayo said: “We have adopted virtual classes including leveraging mass media platforms like radio and television as well as popular digital platforms to ensure that school children even in the remote areas learn while schools are shut.

“We appreciate the ingenious support from Old Mutual Nigeria to sustain the government activities around education in the state. These supports mean a lot because we are very excited that people, organisations and groups are now supporting the government to drive virtual learning and push simple devices to as many of our students as possible.

“With this singular act by Old Mutual, a child is going to learn, grow, and will never forget Old Mutual and those who made his or her education a reality,” Adefisayo added.