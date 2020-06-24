Ndume Explains Why He Stood Surety for Maina

By Deji Elumoye

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Ali Ndume, has justified why he is standing as surety for the former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Force Team, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina, who is standing trial before a federal high court sitting in Abuja over alleged money laundering charges.

Ndume, who is Chairman of the Senate committee on Army, said in Abuja on Wednesday morning that it took six months for him to agree to stand as Maina’s surety.

He gave three reasons for his decision to guarantee the bail of the erstwhile Pension board boss.

His words: “First the bail condition requires a serving Senator and I happen to be the one.

Second, his health condition is deteriorating and needs special medical attention.

Third his offense is bailable”.

The former Senate Leader,however, stressed that “I am not saying the court should discharge and acquit him. If he is guilty, he will be sentenced.

“It was a hard decision I had to make. I have a duty to represent the good, the bad and the ugly of Borno South. May Allah guide us to the right path, Ameen”.