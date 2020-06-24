Ndidi Dreams UEFA Champions League Spot Despite Draw with Brighton

Nigeria and Leicester City defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has called on his Foxes teammates that qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League is a target that must be achieved.

The former English Premier League champions are third on the log behind run-away leaders Liverpool and second placed Manchester City.

Leicester last night threw away the chance of consolidating on the third spot as the played a barren draw with Brighton to remain on 55 points from 31 matches with just seven games to end of the season.

Fourth placed Chelsea on 31 points from 30 games are on 5he heels of the Foxes with fifth place Manchester United also gunning for a place in the top four and the chance to earn the cash from the Champions League.

Speaking in a video message posted by Football Daily yesterday, Nididi believes more work is needed to make the dream a reality.

“It will be a plus to us as players, in our careers, if we can play in the Champions League.But it is something we have to work for,” Ndidi said in the video interview.

“It is not about what we have done in past matches.These eight games remaining, it is important for us to actually fight hard and pick the Champions League ticket.

“It is something we have to work for, we have to stay there. If we do our best and get the points, then we will get there,” observed the midfield enforcer who is on shopping list of some top clubs in Europe.

In last night game against Brighton, Leicester’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saved Neal Maupay’s penalty in the drab Premier League goalless draw at the King Power Stadium.

Frenchman Maupay, Brighton’s hero in the previous game with a late winner against Arsenal, had his first-half spot-kick brilliantly held by Schmeichel low to his right.

It was the only chance of note in a lacklustre match, not helped by an empty stadium or the scorching weather.

The point consolidated Leicester’s hold on third place in the table, nine points clear of Manchester United in fifth, while Brighton moved six points away from the relegation zone.