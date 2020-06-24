NCCE Lauds Tambuwal for Providing Enabling Environment for FCE

By Onuminya Innocent

The National council for College of Education (NCCE ) on Tuesday lauded the governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for providing enabling environment for take off of the new Federal College of Education (FCOE) at Gidan Madi, Tangaza local government area of Sokoto state.

The governor’s spearheading of the giant accomplishment was made known by the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Prof. Baffa Aliyu Muhammad, who led a team to inspect the temporary and permanent sites of the college.

Governor Tambuwal who expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the gesture, assured that his administration would give all necessary support to the apex government towards the realization of the College’s takeoff.

Expressing happiness that the federal government committee had visited and selected appropriate permanent and temporary sites, he further pledged that the state government will facilitate the take off of the college, including the payment of compensations where necessary.

He explained that his administration, which gives premium to the development of education in the state, had for the past five years given the education sector a larger percentage of its annual budget.

Gov. Tambuwal said apart from the assistance that had been given for the takeoff of FCOE Gidan Madi, his administration was poised to assist the federal government on any project to be sited by it in any part of the state.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the NCCE, Prof. Muhammad, said “if you see a project coming anyway (to any state), it is as a result of the governor’s efforts.”

He thanked the governor for making it possible for the college to be brought to his state, stating that he believes that he will not rest in his oars until a federal polytechnic is brought.

The Executive Secretary expressed satisfaction with the facilities on ground for the takeoff of the college, emphasizing that he is confident that it will come on stream with little more facilities by October as directed by Mr. President.

“What we have seen is adequate for us to report that things are okay for the commencement of the school,” Prof. Muhammad said.