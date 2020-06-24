FG Presents Guidelines on Schools’ Reopening to N’Assemby

The federal government yesterday presented the proposed guidelines on the reopening of schools to the National Assembly.

The Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba made the presentation during a meeting with the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he intimated the lawmakers of the ministry’s plans for students to resume across the country

The federal government had in March shut schools across the Federation as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

At the presentation today, the minister said, “In the document provided, we have suggested how we can move our education sector forward during this pandemic.

“We don’t want to make it known at this time so that some people will not take our proposed guidelines for school reopening.

“Even if the Senate has not called us, we would have come to you to discuss with you because we have already discussed with the House of Representatives.

“The documents were presented to you so that you can criticise and make inputs as major stakeholders.”

Vice-Chairperson of the Committee, Akon Eyakenyi, who presided over the meeting, expressed fears that the academic calendar could be distorted in public schools where no visible arrangement was being made to teach pupils and students at home, unlike their private school counterparts.