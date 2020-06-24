Confusion as Ondo Deputy Gov Reappoints Sacked Aides

James Sowole in Akure

There was confusion at the Ondo State Government House in Akure yesterday as the Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi reappointed all his seven aides who were sacked by Governor Oluwatotimi Akeredolu.

The Chief Press Secretary to Akeredolu, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, had released a statement sacking the aides.

The affected aides were: Special Assistant, Special Duties, Mr. Olomu Bayo; Special Assistant, Photography, Mr. Olawale Abolade Mukaila; Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Babatope Okeowo; Special Assistant, New Media, Mr. Allen Sowore; Personal Assistant, (Deputy Governor), Mr. Sam.Ogunmusi; Special Assistant to the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Omotunmise Tokunbo; and Mrs Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba, (Special Assistant, Photography, wife of the Deputy Governor ).

But few hours after Ajiboye’s statement, the sacked Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Okeowo released a statement reappointing the aides.

Though no reason was given by Ajiboye for the sack of the aides, the action may not be unconnected with the defection of the deputy governor from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement advised all affected aides to submit all government’s properties in their possession to the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Olugbenga Ale within 24 hours.

But Okeowo in his statement, said the deputy governor has approved the appointment of Mr. Allen Sowore as Media Adviser with immediate effect.

Okeowo, who is the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, said in the meantime, the aides were appointed by the deputy governor as his personal aides.

He said the deputy governor would speak on all contending issues at the appropriate time.