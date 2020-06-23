Unity Bank Partners Firm to Boost e-Learning

Unity Bank Plc has forged a collaborative partnership with Dynamiss, a digital learning solution provider, to provide low-interest credits to schools to boost access to digital learning resources in Nigeria.

A statement from the bank explained that under the partnership, a full e-learning package comprising Microsoft School Portal, Discounted Airtel Data and Free Contents and Devices powered by Dynamiss would be supported with financing from Unity Bank to enable schools acquire the Learning Management System at affordable rates.

The Dynamiss’ Learning Management System (LMS) has been developed by the largest learning platform provider in the UK in collaboration with Microsoft Corporation.

“The provision of Learning Management System is coming at a time when Nigeria grapples with a global pandemic, making it imperative for a digital learning system that combines the advantage of remote learning and rich modern curriculum,” the statement added.

Speaking at a webinar with the theme: “Affordable Digitalization Conference 2020, Shaping the Future of Education” to unveil the initiative recently, Unity Bank’s Head, Personal and SME Banking, Opeyemi Ojesina said: “Unity Bank is supporting the initiative in order to empower and prepare the next generation for a competitive future defined by cutting edge technology.”

He further added: “The e-learning market is estimated to hit over $600 billion by 2025, therefore, partnering with Dynamiss to drive this initiative provides a huge opportunity for everyone interested in the education sector.

“On our part, we are committed to providing low interest credit to as many schools that sign up to the Dynamiss Learning Management System across the country. This is in addition to making available to the schools, cost-effective account products suitable and tailored for the schools and their employees.”

Ojesina added: “Beyond our loan products, which are tailored to assist schools grow their businesses effectively, we also offer rich bouquet that includes, but not limited to asset finance and working capital. This is even as we train and equip schools with the necessary financial tools for success.”