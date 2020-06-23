Police Take over APC National Headquarters, Shut out NWC Members

By Adedayo Akinwale

The National Working Committee (NWC) members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were on Tuesday denied access to the party Secretariat by policemen believed to be acting on the order of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The latest development which paralysed activities at the Secretariat was an indication that a truce was far from being reached as the leadership crisis rocking the ruling party continues.

While the NWC members were prevented from gaining access to the party Secretariat, the staff of the party were allowed.

Journalists covering the party who were initially denied access were subsequently allowed.

After about two hours, the security personnel attached to the Secretariat asked everybody to vacate the party Secretariat.

A detachment of police had been keeping watch at the party Secretariat to prevent any breakdown of law and order since the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Chief Victor Giadom, got a court order allowing him to act as the acting national chairman of the party, before another Court in Port Harcourt also ordered him to restrain from parading himself as such.

However, a team of policemen arrived at 10.50am at the party Secretariat and packed a vehicle at the entrance to prevent vehicles from gaining access into the premises, while security men locked the gate.

It was however gathered that Giadom was at the Force Headquarters on Tuesday morning to seek the intervention of the Inspector General to enforce his court ordere as the acting national chairnan.

A party source who preferred anonimity told THISDAY that for the IG to enforce Gaidom’s order, a powerful force in the presidency was behind him.

As at the time of filing this report, journalists and staff of the party were already vacating the premises.

Meanwhile, the acting National Secretary of the party, Arch. Waziri Bulama, who arrived at about 12:25 p.m was allowed access to the Secretariat.