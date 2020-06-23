La Liga: Etebo to Miss Getafe’s Trip to Valladolid Today

Oghenekaro Etebo who scored his first goal in Getafe shirt on Saturday will most likely miss tonight’s La Liga clash with Real Valladolid due to muscle tear he sustained in the clash with Eibar.

The former Warri Wolves star picked up the injury in the 1-1 draw at the weekend. Results of the tests carried out on the injury showed yesterday that Etebo would need to rest the leg for a few days.

After opening scoring for Getafe in the 69th minute, Etebo was replaced by Jason after picking up the injury.

It was the midfielder’s first goal in Spain after 23 league games which include 14 appearances during his loan stint at Las Palmas in the second half of the 2017-18 season.

Getafe Manager, Jose Bordalas, confirmed the injury after the game against Eibar.

“Oghenekaro Etebo and Timor David have muscle problems. We will see the extent of the injuries after Monday tests,”he told a news conference on Saturday.

Bordalas released his 21-man list for the trip to the Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla on Monday morning with Etebo not included in the squad.

The former CD Firense of Portugal star, who has made himself a vital cog in Bordalas’ system with his ball-winning skills and midfield contributions jouned the Deep Blues on a six-month loan deal in January after struggling for playing time at Championship club Stoke City.

He has made nine league appearances for Getafe since his arrival at the club.

Getafe occupy fifth position in the table with 48 points from 30 games, a point behind fourth-placed Athletico Madrid.