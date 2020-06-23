(Updated) Ondo Deputy Governor Reappoints Sacked Aides

By James Sowole

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, has all seven aides attached to his office that were sacked by Governor Oluwatotimi Akeredolu.

The Chief Press Secretary to Aketedolu, Mr Segun Ajiboye, had Tuesday morning released a statement sacking the aides.

The affected aides were: Special Assistant, Special Duties, Mr Olomu Bayo; Special Assistant, Photography, Mr. Olawale Abolade Mukaila; Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Babatope Okeowo, Special Assistant, New Media, Mr Allen Sowore; Personal Assistant, (Deputy Governor), Mr Sam Ogunmusi; Special Assistant to the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Omotunmise Tokunbo, and Mrs Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba, (Photography, wife of the Deputy Governor).

Though, no reason was given by Ajiboye for the sack of the aides, the action may not be unconnected with the defection of the deputy governor from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement advised all affected aides to submit all government’s properties in their possession to the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Olugbenga Ale.

But few hours after Ajiboye’s statement of sack, one of the affected aides, Mr Babatope Okeowo, released a statement of reappointment as the deputy governor’s personal aides.

Okeowo said the deputy governor had approved the appointment of Mr Allen Sowore as Media Adviser with immediate effect.

Okeowo, who is the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, said in the meantime, all them had been reappointed as Ajayi’s personal aides.

He advised all affected aides to return all government properties in their possession to the appropriate quarters within 24 hours.

He said the deputy governor would speak onall contending issues at the appropriate time.