NDDC Reopens Headquarters after Pandemic- induced Shutdown

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has said it would re-open its head office in Port Harcourt today (Thursday) after a two-week lockdown to allow for the fumigation of the premises.

The lockdown was in obedience to public health directives from the Rivers State Ministry of Health, following cases of COVID 19 infections.

A statement issued yesterday by the Director of Corporate Affairs of the commission, Mr. Charles Odili, said only staff from Grade 14 and above and those on essential duties would resume.

“Staff on other grade levels are to remain at home pending directives from the federal government,” he said.

The statement, however, said the Acting Managing Director, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, and the Acting Executive Director Projects, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, would operate from the new headquarters building at the Eastern bye pass, Pot Harcourt.

He further said the commission would not be open to visitors.