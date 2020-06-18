Family, Church Hold Evening of Songs for Ibidunni Ighodalo

Rebecca Ejifoma

It was an evening of hymns, psalms and candlelight as families and the Trinity House Zion Lagos honoured the former beauty queen and wife of their pastor, the late Ibidunni Ighodalo, wednesday at the Trinity House Zion, Lagos State.

The service for Ibidunni, who died at the age of 39 years in the early hours of Sunday, June 15, in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, went live on all the social media handles of the church – @Trinityhouseng on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook at 6pm with a melody “Great are You, Lord”.

Other soulful gospel interludes that rented the hall included: “I’m No Longer Slave to Fear,” “It Won’t Be Long, We’ll Be Leaving Here,” “In Christ Alone”, “Oceans”, “Through All the Changing Scenes of Life”, “Le Yi Jesu Ko Se Ni Tan O”, “It is Well”, “Comforter, That’s Who You are to Me”, “Fear Him, Ye Saints and You Will Have Nothing Else to Fear”, and “A O Fe Ko Lo”.

Ace gospel artistes like Buchi, Igeh, Wale, Chigozie, Derby, Alaba, the Trumpeter from Covenant Harvest Church, and the Trinity House Zion Choir, among other solo and group singers from presented special renditions.

In the congregational thanksgiving prayers led by Pastor Ayo Adenioluwa, who read Psalms 89 from 1 to 4, prayers of mercies were made for the late Ibiduni, her children, husband and family.

“I will sing of the mercies of the Lord forever: with my mouth will I make known thy faithfulness to all generations,” as he concluded with “May God comfort the family.”

Other Bible reading were from Psalms 32, 116 and 146, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. O’ Lord, truly I am thy servant; I am thy servant, and the son of thine handmaid: thou hast loosed my bonds.”

While prayers and solemn hymns rented many hearts both offline and online – which had over 4,000 views and countless comments – the church announced that the burial of the late Ibidunni would hold soon.