Content Provider Hosts Services in Nigeria Data Centre

by Emma Okonji

Summview, a Paris-based provider of end-to-end turnkey solutions and multimedia content to millions of users throughout Europe and Africa, has announced a strategic decision of the company to host its services in Rack Centre, in Nigeria.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Summview, Mr. Denis Pagnac, said: “Summview as a service provider and technology provider bridging telecom and media to its customers has great plans for expanding its product portfolio and adding additional value onto services it provides for our existing and new clients, in particular enabling the acquisition and routing of TV, radio channels and channels packages from Africa to the rest of the world and vice versa.

“We chose Rack Centre to expand our business in Africa since we needed a company that matches our levels of customer service and understands the need for reliability. We investigated the market and Rack Centre has proven superior customer service and commitment to excellence.”

Also, Managing Director of Rack Centre, Dr. Ayotunde Coker, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Summview keeping good company in joining our breadth and depth of quality customers; we are confident that Summview and its customers will continue to enjoy the excellent range of carrier neutral services that Rack Centre offers.

“We will be providing Summview Tier III Constructed Facility Certified quality with a direct connection to the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, over 35 of the major carriers and ISPs and all five undersea cables serving the South Atlantic coast of Africa.

“With every country on the Atlantic coast of Africa directly connected we offer Summview and its customers’ unequalled low latency connectivity and performance in the region.”