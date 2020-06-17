Innovative Mobile Mapping, NEXIT, Tells You Where to Refill Tank and Tummy

By Roland Peters

For road users, the trend is recurrent, the story is similar, and experience is the same all over the world. A motorist sets off on a journey, consults his google or other regular maps and the road spreads out on his mobile phone. The kilometers he has to drive and perhaps information on traffic flow are all spelt out on the app. However, despite the directions and navigation data these apps may give what the road user will surely have to worry about is where and when it’s best to make a stop to quench his taste, refill his tank or tummy at a very affordable rate.

Over time, this has remained a problem that hardly gives any motorist a perfect road trip. But, thanks to the innovative minds of select tech enthusiasts, Dr Vincent Ebuh, Randy Carpenter and others, who developed a revolutionary and all inclusive mobile mapping app called NEXIT.

L-R: Randy Carpenter, President Nexit, Dr Vincent Ebuh, Chairman, and Ian Dickson, having a thrilling conversation during the launch of Nexit in New York recently.

Today, motorists not only get relevant travel information while driving, they can customize their stops. They can search for specific hotels or restaurants or which gas stations with cheaper prices, all on the same app without leaving the app or shuffling in-between third party apps.

NEXIT has come to fill the void left by these other maps and scores of road users who have downloaded the app on Apple iOS ‎https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nexit/id1466222160,and say the American road users couldn’t have had it better.

Nexit demystifies the age long saying that one never knows what lies ahead, because it tells you what lies ahead and how long it takes you to get there.

What NEXIT is about

Nexit is the all-in-one navigation app to power the perfect road trip. Designed as the next generation in mobile mapping, Nexit provides turn-by-turn navigation and the ability to find exactly what the user is looking for, when it is needed, particularly on the go. Nexit users can search for any combination of restaurants, hotels, shopping, attractions, the cheapest gas and more, based on price, distance and specific features.

The app is currently available for free in the App Store—Apple iOS and will be on Android platform soon.

Unique selling points

An intuitive road-trip app that predicts where the user is going and shows him or her what is at each exit. The app is equivalent to the highway-driving copilot every road user always wanted, right on the phone.

Nexit can anticipate the route and shows the user road-trip-relevant restaurants, hotels, gas stations, shops, and attractions up ahead, grouped by exit.

Turn-by-turn voice and visual directions will guide the user to any stops he may select, while incorporating up-to-date traffic information for fastest movement.

Nexit will only show places along one’s route, so the user never doubles back or drives too far off the highway.

Enjoyed mainly by road users in America at the moment, the app which launched a couple of months ago, is arguably the only all-in-one app for highway travelers, because it goes beyond what existing map apps provide. In addition to turn-by-turn directions, Nexit also helps drivers customize the perfect road trip by finding exactly what they want, when they need it, and, on the road they are traveling on. No wonder, straight at launch, it attracted $10 million in funding.

Making the difference

Unlike other competing maps, Nexit allows users to search for any combination of travel destinations and amenities – including popular restaurants, hotels, shopping, attractions and the cheapest gas along their route. Users can also search by multiple preferences, such as a hotel with a pool or a restaurant with dine-in options, to find the next thruway exit that best fits your needs.

Nexit’s industry-leading search functions are available to plan a road user’s ideal stops before he or she sets out for the trip or to find the exit that fits all of the user’s needs in real-time.

Chairman of the board, Dr Vincent Ebuh, said that coming up with such innovation gives him a different fulfillment from all his exploits in the oil and gas sector where he has pioneered growth in the Upstream Sector as an Explorationist.

An excited Ebuh said at the launch: “We’re thrilled to bring this game-changing app to market just as millions of Americans are preparing to hit the roads for holiday travel. We know that there will be significant demand from users who are often frustrated by the limits of other mapping apps. We’re proud to make road trips easier and more enjoyable with Nexit.

“The app covers the entire continental United States and its premium features are free for all users. Nexit is a Global app currently available in the App Store for Apple iOS operating systems and will be coming soon to Android. To date, the app has raised $10 million in funding,” he informed.

Corroborating him, Nexit President and CEO, Randy Carpenter said: “All existing navigation apps tell you where to drive, only Nexit tells you where to stop. We’ve all been there, you’re on a road trip and settle for food you don’t want, only to find out your favorite chain was two exits away or you’ve filled up on gas only to find it cheaper at the next station. Nexit is the highway co-pilot you’ve always wanted,” he added.

Rave reviews

The app has enjoyed rave reviews as prominent app reviewers describe it as the smartest map a road user will ever use and solve many common frustrations of existing navigation apps. A reviewer said: “If you search in Google or Apple Maps for McDonald’s, you will see every McDonald’s location near you, even if it’s 20 minutes in the opposite direction. But, Nexit only shows you options that are on your way.”

Features of Nexit search:

Users can search for Hotel brands: To find trusted, national hotels to meet any budget

* Hotel amenities: To look for locations that have a gym; that are pet friendly, have free breakfast, Wi-Fi, RV parking, swimming pool and more

* Gas stations: To find convenience stores, air for tyres, mechanic on duty, restrooms and more

* Gas prices: To locate the cheapest gas within the next 50 miles along your route, updated in real time

* Restaurants: To search for a favorite chain, type of food, dietary restrictions or options that have dine-in, drive-thru, take-out, open 24 hours, full bar, kids play area and more

* Rest areas: To find locations that have an attendant on duty, dog walk area, picnic tables, baby changing stations and more

* Attractions: To find amusement parks, bowling alleys and more along the route

Nexit users can search by business name or type of stop and even filter by price, distance and more.

New Feature:

Meanwhile, the app still goes massive transformation on a daily basis. Barely six months after launch, the app has come up with an additional feature called the City Mode.

City Mode has made NEXIT, the app which reinvented the highways, now reinvent the city. It serves the user a purpose when walking around the city, driving across the state or planning a trip across country.

* City Mode – helps find and navigate to businesses in user’s area

* Advanced TravMatch – This is a feature that helps a user see at a glance which businesses feature all the amenities he or she is looking for

* Hotel prices and amenities – This helps the app show you hotel prices, as well as an expanded list of hotel amenities to make trip planning easier

* Dynamic quick amenities – the app searches suggestions that will be relevant to the area of the user

*Walking around the city feature: This shows multiple search results simultaneously by brand and by amenity.

*Peters is an independent app reviewer