I Won’t Abandon Dickson’s Programmes, Says Bayelsa Gov

Onungwe Obe in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said the developmental programmes of his predecessor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, were so laudable that he would sustain them.

Diri, who was a special guest at a dinner to round off the HSD Golf Club tournament in Yenagoa, praised Dickson’s foresight in constructing the Yenagoa golf course, which has been described as one of the best in Nigeria.

The tournament attracted professional and amateur golfers from across the country.

Represented by George Turnah, Diri noted that the golf course has opened up the state to the rest of the world, particularly golfers.

He promised to sustain the gains of past administrations in the state to develop critical infrastructure to the benefits of all Bayelsans.

While encouraging youths of the state to take advantage of the many opportunities that the golf course offers, the governor said he would engage more youths through sports development.

He thanked the visiting golfers and assured them of their safety while in the state, noting that Bayelsans and indeed the Ijaw people are the most hospitable anywhere in the world.

Diri charged the visitors to tell the positive stories of Bayelsa State to the rest of the world, noting that since inauguration, his administration has been investing in the security architecture of the state and towards uplifting the living standards of the people.