FCTA to Prosecute Organisers of Naira Marley Concert

* Musician knocks airline over disparaging

remarks in apology letter

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Mohammed Musa Bello has vowed that the FCT Administration will prosecute with the full extent of the law all the people involved in the controversial musical concert held at the Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja on Saturday.

This is coming as the musician, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley, has lambasted the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Executive Jets Services Limited, Mr. Sam Iwuajoku, for calling his team “a bunch of useless people” in an apology letter to the federal government.

The FCT minister made the threat yesterday in a statement issued by the FCTA media office.

The minister lamented that the infractions at the concert violated with reckless abandon all the guidelines on the prevention of the pandemic issued by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) COVID-19 .

He listed some of the infractions committed by those who attended the concert to include non-use of face marks in the public, disregard for social distancing and violation of the guidelines restricting more than 20 people from gathering outside a workplace or places of worship.

He also inferred that Naira Marley and his crew violated the ban on interstate movement by travelling from Lagos to the FCT for the concert.

Meanwhile, Marley, has lambasted the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Executive Jets Services Limited, Iwuajoku, for calling his team “a bunch of useless people”.

Following the suspension of the airline by the federal government, the Chairman of the airline wrote a letter of apology to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika explaining the circumstances surrounding the flight.

In the letter dated June 15, 2020, Iwuajoku said he gave the approval for the flight thinking the passenger was the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

“So, we decided to do the flight since he is a serving minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I didn’t know that it was a bunch of useless people.”

But reacting via his Twitter handle yesterday afternoon, Naira Marley said, “Do you know that over 20,000 Marlians travel with executive jets a month? We won’t be using your useless airline again for calling us useless.

Thank God we didn’t crash on that flight because we nearly did.”

The artiste added that his crew didn’t book the flight directly.