Fashola Dissociates Self from Naira Marley’s Flight

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has said he has not travelled out of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, since March 22.

The minister who was reacting to a letter written by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Executive Jets Services Limited, Mr. Sam Iwuajoku, over circumstances surrounding a Lagos-Abuja-flight operated on Saturday, said linking him with the flight was ridiculous.

Reacting in a statement yesterday, Fashola’s Special Adviser on Communications, Mr. Hakeem Bello, said the minister “has not travelled out of Abuja since March 22, 2020, when he returned there after an inspection tour of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway construction work and a visit to Lagos, before the lockdown.

“The decision of the Hon. Minister not to travel was taken in strict compliance with the federal government’s ban on inter-state travels as part of efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is therefore ridiculous for Dr. Iwuajoku to attempt to link the Hon. Minister with any non-compliant flight.”