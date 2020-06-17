ASUU Vows to Continue Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday said it has resolved to continue its ongoing strike to ensure government shows more commitment to the education sector as well as improve welfare of workers.

According to the union, getting revitalisation fund and unpaid earned academic allowances, ensuring government sets up and conduct visitation to universities, addressing proliferation of state universities and issues of governance in them as well as the conclusion of the renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement must be resolved if the strike must be called off.

President of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, made the disclosures in a ‘Strike Bulletin 9’ he signed, which was also made available to journalists by the Chairman of University of Ibadan chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole.

Ogunyemi noted the speedy completion of the renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement will birth new conditions of service, enhanced salaries for academics and improved infrastructure for Nigerian public varsities, warning that “efforts by agents of government to derail the strike through deflection of IPPIS contraption and denial of salaries have failed because the Union was fighting a just cause.”

The ASUU leader stressed members have remained resolute to getting a better working environment and conditions of service despite unpaid salaries of thousands of academics by the Federal Government and payment of distorted and amputated salaries to thousands of ASUU members.

According to him, the 11-year- old current “slave-like salary structure” which was agreed in 2009 started in 2006 before it was concluded.