AdamStart Set to Announce Winners of COVID-19 Innovation Challenge

After receiving an overwhelming number of entries, social entrepreneurship programme, AdamStart has officially closed the window on submission of entries and is set to announce winners of its COVID-19 innovation challenge on Thursday 18th, June 2020.

AdamStart which is an entrepreneurship programme launched by 27 year old Adam Bradford from the United Kingdom, made this disclosure as it revealed it received over 1000 entries from individuals all over the world.

According to Adam, “since the commencement of the competition,we have received over 1000 entries spanning across the entire globe with more entries coming from the African continent”.

Adam added that an internal panel was setup to review the shortlisted applications in detail and avoid compromise in quality.

According to him, “All entries were screened internally for quality and basic eligibility.

“The panel conducted a one-one virtual interview with the shortlisted individuals to examine their person,capacity,venture and their plans.

“An external judging panel was also setup up to judge the assessment of the internal panel earlier setup and reevaluate the entries of the shortlisted applications.”

Speaking further, he said five individuals would emerge as winners on Thursday.

“The winners will receive funding, training, mentoring and a fully paid trip to London courtesy of AdamStart,” he said.

The COVID-19 Innovation Challenge was launched last month to support young people across the country with May 31, 2020, as closing date for entries amidst the raging Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The challenge was launched due to the lockdown that got Adam stranded in Benin Republic, West Africa since February.

According to Adam, ”instead of wasting away time and being unproductive, we are supporting ambitious ideas from education projects through to wholesale solutions which will make this crisis much easier to bare with.”

Adam is currently one of thousands of Brits stuck abroad, after borders closed and he is stranded in Benin Republic, West Africa, where he has been since February.