Wema Introduces ‘ALAT for Business’

As businesses around the world resume despite the COVID-19 pandemic, ALAT for Business is set to offer more value to businesses through its digital solution.

The application, which is the corporate version of ALAT, has a broad transaction limit of up to N2 billion, allowing businesses to carry out as many transactions as they require.

Speaking on its most notable features, Head, ALAT for Business, Samuel Robson, disclosed that the application allows account holders with single and multiple signatories operate their account virtually, without stepping into the banking hall to authorise transactions.

“This is a time for businesses to leverage secure platforms that allow them to get on with their businesses virtually as this will help to keep their businesses afloat and keep them safe,” he advised.

Speaking further, he disclosed that with ALAT for Business, entrepreneurs can now, schedule payments to as many as 5,000 beneficiaries at once.

“This will free up their much needed time and allow them to carry out more tasks,” he added.

With the new feature, business owners can now carry out transactions without stepping into the banking hall.

Robson explained that, “this is one of the ways Wema Bank is leveraging digital technology to provide solutions to customers and help fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.”