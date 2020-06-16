Transfer: Man Utd Target Ndidi to Replace Matic

Femi Solaja with agency report

Former English champions, Manchester United, yesterday added Nigeria and Leicester City holding midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi to their shopping list this summer as the club aims to return to winning ways it enjoyed over two decades under the watch of Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to UK’s The Express, the 23-year-old AFCON 2019 bronze winner with the Super Eagles last summer in Egypt, is also on the wish list of French champions PSG and former UEFA Champions League winners, Real Madrid in the recent time.

According to reports, while other big teams are looking at the Nigerian player passively, Manchester United Manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has other plans among which is to get a suitable replacement for Nemanja Matic who only have a year contract extension with the club.

And with imminent exit of the 31-year old Serbian who was signed by Jose Mourinho three years ago, Manager Solskjaer is said to be looking forward to building a more formidable midfield rank to better the team’s quest for glory in both domestic and Europe next season.

Although Manchester United’s primary targets are Bayern Munich’s French international, Corentin Tolisso and FC Aax’s Donny van de Beek, the competition from Real Madrid has made the Old Trafford scouts to look in the direction of Ndidi.

Ole Gunnar is also said to be fed up with Pogba’s off field news and needs players that are more committed to his football plans.

Ndidi who joined the English Premiership from Genks in the Belgian Jupiler League looks more realist to OGS.

Should Manchester United meet the likely demands of Leicester City, Ndidi will be the second Nigerian to play for the Red Devils after Odion Ighalo fulfilled his childhood dream through a January transfer deadline day loan move. That loan has been extended till January 31 next year.

Ndidi began his Premiership spell three years ago after he was signed by Leicester City as direct replacement to departing N’Golo Kante to FC Chelsea.

Since he took over the role, the Nigeria has bolstered to become one of the best defensive midfielder in the world.