Solomon, Obanikoro Mourn Senator Oshinowo

Former Lagos West and Lagos Central Senators, Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon and Musiliu Obanikoro, have joined millions of people to mourn their late colleague, Senator Bayo Oshinowo, otherwise called Pepper, who until his passing represented Lagos East.

Reacting to his demise, Solomon described the late lawmaker who was aged 64, as a charming politician with a peerless approach to the game of politics.

According to him, the death of Oshinowo left a vacuum in the country’s political sphere and Lagos politics in particular, saying, “We can never have another Pepper, whose approach to politics was evidently unique.”

He said Pepper was such a peculiar politician with a unique style and that his politics was devoid of hatred and unnecessary sentiment.

This, he contended, was the more reason the departed was able to hold elected political offices for as long as democracy thrived in the country till his unfortunate demise.

Describing the four terms member of the Lagos House of Assembly as exceptionally loved by his constituents, Solomon said, “No doubt, it will take a great deal to recover from this loss of a rare and calculative politician.”

Solomon, therefore, prayed God to give everyone that is hurt by the loss of the departed, the fortitude to bear it, saying his efforts at strengthening democracy, both at the local and national level, shall not go in vain.

On his part, Obanikoro, said it was always joyful being in the company of pepper as the late politician was called.

“Your recollection of history and reference to the Holy Quran as a guide to life was always deep and profound. There was never a dull moment with you. We had our political differences, but you handled them in a very civilised and matured manner.

“You never allowed the dissimilarities to affect our interactions. We were always frank with each other about these differences and it was usually a no-holds-barred conversation. There are very few individuals in this world that can manage such differences with such equanimity we both demonstrated.

“Your humanity was extraordinary. I recalled with nostalgia your unexpected visit to me in Atlanta in 2016, during my tribulations. When I heard of your sickness, I felt it was just a matter of days for your recovery. However, almighty God once again reminded us who is in charge.

“This is a clear testimony to the fact that we should not take life for granted. This, indeed, is a big loss. I pray to Allah to rest your soul in perfect peace and grant your family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Your five-star General, Obanikoro,” he said.