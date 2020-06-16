Gtext Homes Empowers Real Estate Marketers

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Gtext Homes, one of Nigeria’s respected real estate companies recently extended its kind gesture to the real estate industry as it gave cash prize and mentorship to young industry players.

After receiving entries from hundreds of realtors and real estate marketers across the country for Gtext Homes one million pitch contest, the Lagos-based real estate company selected three winners who, due to their passion for the property industry, were able to meet the requirements for the prize.

According to Gtext Homes, the three days mentorship class, which was part of the winners’ package, will enrich the young consultants with the knowledge that will enable them to succeed in real estate marketing while the N1 million cash prize will serve as a catalyst in enabling them to achieve their goals.

“The idea of the 1 million pitch contest is to empower young real estate marketers. The initiative is to help train and equip passionate real estate realtors with knowledge and funds that would enable them to attract more sales and become more successful,” Emmanuel Ikechuwku, Manager, Gtext Homes said.

Explaining how the 1 million pitch contest will impact the three winners, Gtext Homes said the training and cash prize is targeted at empowering the realtors by giving them leverage to become more competitive in the industry.

Meanwhile, the three finalists of the Gtext Homes 1 million pitch contest were given the cash prize of N1million with the overall winner taking home N500,000, while the first and second runner up got N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.

“I am an independent realtor and the winner of Gtext Homes 1 million pitch contest. I am very excited about the opportunity,” Maureen Ibeh, one of the winners of the competition said at the cheque presentation adding that she was “going to invest the money in promoting what” she knows how to do best- “market and sell real estate.”

The 1 million pitch contest by Gtext Homes, a subsidiary of Gtext Global, a group company managed by Stephen Akintayo is coming after the company’s Upgrade Summit of 2020, a similar initiative that made three SMEs N1 million richer.

“We are really proud to support SME’s in Africa as we understand that entrepreneurship is the bedrock of economic development and expansion,” Stephen Akintayo, MD/CEO Gtext Global said.

With two empowerment schemes already under its belt in 2020, Gtext Homes said it would be extending the initiative to three other industries his year with conference agric already by the corner.

The real estate company said it would be giving N1 million grant to farmers in Nigeria to help them grow their agriculture business with an assurance that it will maintain the yearly empowerment scheme going into the future.