By Olawale Ajimotokan

FCT Minister Mohammed Musa Bello has vowed that the FCT Administration is determined to prosecute all the people involved in orchestrating the controversial musical concert at the Jabi Lake Mall on Saturday.

He said this on Tuesday in a statement issued by the FCTA media office.

Bello lamented that the infractions at the concert violated the social distancing protocols on the prevention of COVID-19.

More to follow…