Awoniyi Sidelined for Two Matches Due to Aftermaths of Concussion

Taiwo Awoniyi will miss at least two Bundesliga games after he suffered a serious concussion during a home loss to Augsburg on Sunday afternoon and was rushed to hospital.

Mainz 05 Sporting Director, Rouven Schroder, disclosed this in a video message yesterday morning.

Awoniyi was stretchered after mid-way through the first-half of Sunday game against Augsburg, which they lost in front of their fans 0-1.

The Liverpool loanee will now miss Wednesday’s clash against Borussia Dortmund and the match against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Speaking on the club’s website yesterday, the 22-year-old player allayed fears over the fall which caused his hospitalization on Sunday.

“I feel much better now,” Awoniyi said on Mainz official website yesterday.

While thanking the club’s medical personnel who rushed him to Mainz University Medical Centre from the Opel Arena, the former Golden Eaglet however admitted he lost consciousness.

“The last thing I can remember from this scene is how I hit the ball with my head, then I passed out. It was difficult for me on the field to regain consciousness and was really awake.” “and it also took a little while before I could remember everything. But I feel much better now,” stressed Awoniyi yesterday.

The forward has been with the Reds since 2015 but he is yet to feature for the Premier League club, having spent most of his time on loan, playing for Frankfurt, NEC, Royal Excel Mouscron and Gent.

With the defeat against Augsburg, Mainz are now three places above the relegation zone after gathering 31 points from 31 games.

They have won nine matches, drawn four and lost 18 games in this campaign and have only won one game in their previous seven outings.