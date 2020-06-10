Obaseki Commends Edo Varsity Iyamho for Programmes Accreditation

By Sunday Ehigiator

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has commended the management of Edo University Iyamho for the brilliant performance it recorded in the October/November 2019 programme accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and professional bodies.

The governor congratulated the council, vice-chancellor, management, staff and students of the university for recording such feat within few years of its establishment. He stated that the state goverment noted the accreditation performance of the university and that the outcomes are in consonance with the policy direction of his administration on the development of education in the state.

He specifically noted the NUC accreditation of the Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programme, Nursing Science and the Medical Laboratory Science Programmes, as well as the MBBS Pre-clinical Accreditation by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) as worthy of commendation.

Lauding the exemplary leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, Obaseki commended him for the successes recorded in the university.

“While it is remarkable that you are recording landmark achievements, I salute the courage, passion, dedication and vision with which you are sustaining the institution in its enviable height,” he said.

In a statement, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Betcher Ekhosuhun, said the road to strings of successful accreditation of various programmes started in November 2019 when the NUC visited the university and gave full accreditation status to these programmes: Medicine and Surgery (MBBS), Chemical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Business Administration and Mass Communication.

Earlier on in May 2019, he said the Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) and Nursing Science programmes were given full accreditation status by the NUC. Also, programmes in the Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences (FAMASS) got full accreditation status during the 2018 accreditation exercise. The programmes include: Biochemistry, Computer Science, Microbiology, Accounting, Economics, English, History and International Studies and Political Science.

Other programmes approved by the NUC include: Law, Mechanical and Civil Engineering, Anatomy, Physiology, Peace and Conflict Studies, Physics with Electronics, Industrial Chemistry and Entrepreneurship Studies.

With the stamp of approval from NUC, relevant professional bodies have also granted accreditation status. For instance, Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Nursing Science by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN); Medical Laboratory Science by the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Accountinng by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); and Engineering by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN). “It is worthy of note that the minimum percentage score for the programmes visited by the NUC since the inception of Edo University Iyamho is 82.5 per cent.”

Expressing his delight at the accreditation results, the vice- chancellor attributed the impressive performance of the university during the accreditation exercise to team work and support of the Obaseki led administration, university council under the leadership of Emeritus Professor T.O.K Audu, Chancellor, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, staff and students of the university, as well as the public for believing in the vision and mission of the university.

He also thanked parents/guardians who he said had expressed confidence in the quality of education offered by the university by sending their wards to the institution. He promised that the university management will continue to do its best to ensure that its students get the best education in character and learning in line with the university’s mission of developing leaders.