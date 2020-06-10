Mother of 13 Gives Birth to Quadruplets in Kaduna

A 34-year-old mother of 13, Hauwa’u Sulaiman, has given birth to a set of quadruplets at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Sulaiman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that she is now blessed with 17 children.

Upon delivery, the mother and the babies were transferred to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital for better care.

She, however, said the only male among the quadruplets died before they arrived at the ABUTH.

Sulaiman said the three remaining infants were placed under observation at the pediatrics care unit of the hospital while she has been receiving medical care at the maternity ward.

“I am very healthy and strong but the medical experts advised that I need to be monitored very well before they can discharge me,’’ she said.

Her husband, Sulaiman Mohammed, also said his wife had in the past given birth to two sets of triplets; two sets of twins and three single babies at different times before the quadruplets.

Mohammed, a driver, expressed gratitude to God for the wonderful gifts of the babies.

Also, the leading Consultant in the Pediatrics Unit at ABUTH, Isa Abdulkadir, said the babies were in good condition.